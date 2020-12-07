Miles Guo on world financial systems, currency, and what CCP can provide for those who has control of the financial system

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
In this US Presidential election, all the forces behind the scenes. They are all standing with the CCP, why? The reason very simple, they want 3 things, and the CCP can give them 1 out of the 3, a totalitarian regime which can maintain its virtual or future currency and is willing to cooperate with them. What can this totalitarian regime provide to them? A market, a huge market in the global financial sector. That is the biggest benefit China can offer.
#闫丽梦博士 #班农 #郭文贵 #GTranslators #秘密翻译组 #TAKEDOWNTHECCP #SimultaneousInterpretation #新中国联邦 #TheNewFederalStateOfChina #Whistleblowermovement #CCPliedAmericansdied #WarRoomPandemic #DrYan
秘密翻译组需要各类人才，期待战友的参与
https://forms.gle/wfiLGYNLSbZanFa59
👇欢迎大家订阅👇
【秘密翻译组 YouTube & GTV 频道】
👉youtube频道：https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6K3...
👉GTV频道：https://gtv.org/web/#/UserInfo?id=5ed...
【秘密翻译组Twitter@G_Translators】
👉https://twitter.com/G_Translators