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Miles Guo on world financial systems, currency, and what CCP can provide for those who has control of the financial system
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
Chinese taking down EVIL CCP
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42 views • December 07, 2020
文贵先生11月22日直播，这场美国总统大选的背后黑手,所有人都帮共产党了，跟共产党站在一起。他们要三样东西，共产党能给他一样：一个可长期维持它虚假或未来货币的、可以合作的独裁政权。这个独裁政权能给它提供什么？能给它提供一个巨大的市场。这是中共国能提供的最大的一个在世界金融领域的好处

In this US Presidential election, all the forces behind the scenes. They are all standing with the CCP, why? The reason very simple, they want 3 things, and the CCP can give them 1 out of the 3, a totalitarian regime which can maintain its virtual or future currency and is willing to cooperate with them. What can this totalitarian regime provide to them? A market, a huge market in the global financial sector. That is the biggest benefit China can offer.

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bitcoinwarroomcurrencyccpfinancialsystemhongkongcovid19gnewsstevebannonccpviruslimengyangtvmilesguotakedownccpnewfederalstateofchinastandwithhongkongwhisleblowermovementwenguiyanlimenglimenggtranslatorsunrestrictedwarfarevirtualcurrency
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