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DISCOLORED & DEOXYGENATED: BLOOD CELLS EXPOSED TO PFIZER'S VACCINE LOSE HEALTHY RED COLOR & OXYGEN?!
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82 views • October 28, 2021
Dr. Richard Fleming presents his & Dr. Kevin McCairn's research findings related to discoloration & deoxygenation of red blood cells exposed to Pfizer-Biontech covid19 vaccine. Full report here: https://banned.video/watch?id=617805b37031df173f85c2d9
To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit Fleming-Method.com
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To find out more about this ground-breaking research, visit Fleming-Method.com
====================
Join our leading researchers on https://GroupDiscover.com to find the best videos from across the censorship-resistant internet platforms like Odysee, Rumble, LBRY, Bitchute & Brighteon. Big 50% off sale for new members who sign up with the coupon code birthday (offer valid through 10/31/2021)
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