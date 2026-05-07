Epstein class now funds, Trump’s vanity projects; the ballroom, the arch, the Kennedy Center rebrand & Massie’s opponent - Thomas Massie, Tucker Carlson, clip 3

💰 Epstein class swarms Massie — ‘foreign lobby’ trying to buy Kentucky seat

Rep. Thomas Massie told Tucker Carlson that outside billionaires and Zionist lobbying groups have poured $10 million into defeating him.

He named the Republican Jewish Coalition, AIPAC, Christians United for Israel, Miriam Adelson, Paul Singer and John Paulson as forces backing the campaign against him.

💬 “She’s trying to buy a congressional seat in Kentucky,” Massie said of Adelson.

According to Massie, the reason his race is now close is simple:

💬 "A foreign lobby has fully funded… my opponent."

Their agenda?

💬 “More war. It’s more strife. It’s more bombs. It’s send more foreign aid.”