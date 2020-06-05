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THE PETE SANTILLI SHOW
Episode #1956 - MONDAY - June 01, 2020 - 6PM
Live Broadcast Link: https://youtu.be/YxBEUuS2FeY
Trump: "Anarchists...we see you". Insurrection Act Possible Tool & Will Crack Down Tonight 1956-6PM
White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McAnany said Monday that the president was considering invoking the Insurrection Act to send federal troops to police the streets of America’s major cities in order to stop riots, but that the focus now iss currently on encouraging governors to utilize the National Guard. “It’s one of the tools available, whether the president decides to do that, that is his prerogative,” she said in response to questions about the president using the Insurrection Act. The Insurrection Act of 1807 allows the president to call up federal troops to help restore the peace. It was invoked by President George H.W. Bush to send troops to help quell the 1992 Rodney King riots in Los Angeles. McEnany emphasized that the Constitution gave governors the police power to prevent violence and that the president wanted to see more governors utilize the full potential of their states’ National Guard resources. Trump: “Anarchists…we see you”. Insurrection Act Possible Tool & Will Crack Down Tonight – The Pete Santilli Show http://ow.ly/WXoh30qLIh0
GUEST: Alan Hostetter is the founder of The American Phoenix Project and prior to his 35 years of his life to public service as an Army Infantryman, local law enforcement officer, and private investigator conducting personnel investigations for public sector agencies. Alan holds a master’s degree in public administration. Prior to the threat of Covid-19 Alan had been peacefully and quietly teaching yoga and meditation classes, along with offering sound therapy events in his community in Orange County, California. Alan is a husband, a father and a grandfather. When the Covid-19 threat appeared on the horizon, Alan’s unique skill set gave him the ability to understand quickly there was something much more complex than a response to a simple virus taking place.
https://americanphoenix.org/ https://www.youtube.com/user/lifetaster888
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