What is Truth - Chuck Missler - Session 2

What is Truth - Chuck Missler - Session 2The Basic Challenge Before Us All

What is truth? That was the rhetorical question of Pontius Pilate when he was facing Truth, in Person. Like Pilate, we are all faced with this basic challenge: “What is truth?” Perhaps that question can be refined even more, to the most crucial question: “How do we know the Bible is true?”

The first step is to recognize today’s skeptical environment. There are attacks on every side for the very existence of truth. Society espouses relativism by saying, “You have your truth; I have mine.” This is accompanied by attacks on the Bible itself—the very fountain of truth for mankind, the very basis of our heritage. Of course, there are also attacks on the Lord Himself.

This is all happening with a cosmic warfare going on in the background. Scripture makes it clear that we are faced with spiritual adversaries whose principal weapons are deceit and doubt. That was Satan’s first move in the Garden of Eden. To ask the question, “Hath God said?” raises doubts that God really said what He said. That strategy echoes throughout the centuries and is very, very pervasive in our civilization today.

So how do we know the Bible is true? The traditional approach to defending the Bible tends to be a bit scholastic. There is another approach that uses branches of science that would not commonly be connected with the Bible. It’s quite astonishing to realize how the discoveries of modern science in just the last century have totally altered our understanding of the reality in which we live. This approach is an exploration of the very boundaries of what we think of as reality.

It may seem strange, but this approach will even require consideration of messages from outside the boundaries of our reality. These are messages that are extra-terrestrial; they actually have their origin outside the space-time of earth. There are also some hidden discoveries in the Biblical text itself that may be surprising.

This is the rather unorthodox line of inquiry that we will use as we examine the basis for having confidence in the Bible.