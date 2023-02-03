⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation - February 3, 2023

Today there was no video made of the report by the Ministry? I'm sharing a video only with text printed below.

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (3 February 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, the attacks, launched by Operational-Tactical Aviation and the artillery of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the manpower and hardware of the units from 103rd Territorial Defence Brigade and 92nd Mechanised Brigade of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) near Tabayevka, Berestovoye (Kharkov region), and Novosyolovskoye (Lugansk People's Republic). ◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 armoured fighting vehicle, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-50 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated. ◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Blagodatovka (Kharkov region).

💥 In Krasny Liman direction, the artillery strikes and the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces, have resulted in the neutralisation of the units from 66th Mechanised, 25th Airborne, and 80th Airborne Assault brigades of the AFU near Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as Serebryanskoye forestry. ◽️ Over 70 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, 1 infantry fighting vehicle, 1 D-20 howitzer, and 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system have been eliminated. ◽️ 1 AFU ordnance depot has been destroyed near Krasny Liman (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Donetsk direction, the offensive operations, conducted by the 'Yug' Group of Forces, have resulted in gaining more advantageous lines and positions. ◽️ Up to 40 Ukrainian personnel, 1 Msta-B howitzer, as well as 1 U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-37 counterbattery warfare radar have been eliminated. ◽️ 1 fuel depot for AFU hardware has been destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic). ◽️ Moreover, 2 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Kurakhovka and Mikhaylovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

💥 In Zaporozhye direction, the artillery and units from the 'Vostok' Group of Forces, have neutralised the units from 108th and 110th territorial defence brigades near Levadnoye, Marfopol, and Lugovskoye (Zaporozhye region). ◽️ The enemy has lost over 20 Ukrainian personnel, 1 U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery system, 2 D-20 howitzers, and 1 D-30 howitzer.

💥 In Kherson direction, counterbattery warfare operations have resulted in the destruction of 1 Akatsiya self-propelled howitzer, and 2 Gvozdika self-propelled artillery systems. ◽️ 1 launching ramp for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) has been destroyed near Antonovka (Kherson region). ◽️ 3 AFU ordnance depots have been destroyed near Kazatskoye, Nikolayevka, and Mikhaylovka (Kherson region).

💥 Operational-Tactical Aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation have neutralised 86 AFU artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and hardware in 103 areas. ◽️ 1 launching ramp for Tochka-U tactical missiles, and 1 Norwegian-manufactured NASAMS air defence missile system have been destroyed near Krasnoarmeysk (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down 1 MiG-29 airplane of Ukrainian Air Force near Chervonoarmeyskoye (Kherson region).

💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Kotlyarovka (Kharkov region), Nikolskoye, Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Kuzemovka, Kremennaya (Lugansk People's Republic), as well as Golaya Pristan (Kherson region).

📊 In total, 382 airplanes, 206 helicopters, 3,008 unmanned aerial vehicles, 403 air defence missile systems, 7,723 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,004 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,988 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 8,255 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.

