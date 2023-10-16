Create New Account
2019 Kim Iversen Trip What I saw in the West Bank Palestine Israel an Inside Look
2019 Kim Iversen Trip What I saw in the West Bank Palestine Israel an Inside LookKim Iversenhttps://www.youtube.com/watch?v=e8SF1wHFRiw


What I saw in the West Bank - REPLAY


https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=CUrnTSzcpXk


The West Bank- A Look Behind The Wall


Keywords
palestineforeignpolicynatowarsukrainewarrussiawarwestbankpalestineisraelwarsciawarsregimechangewarsgazastripmiddleeastwarspalestinewars

