DR. MICHELLE PERRO: “OUR CHILDREN ARE BEING POISONED” | Ep 11

Food is one of our biggest modifiable risk factors for many conditions, achieving seemingly miraculous results, sometimes a very short amount of time. In this episode of The Alix Mayer Show, Dr. Michelle Perro, a Yale-trained pediatrician, former pediatric ER physician, and one of the leading voices in integrative children’s health, exposes what’s driving the chronic disease epidemic in America’s children.

After decades in mainstream medicine, Dr. Perro says her entire understanding of health changed when her own son was healed through homeopathy after conventional medicine failed. That experience launched her into a decades-long investigation into chronic illness, food toxicity, glyphosate, GMOs, microbiome destruction, vaccine injury, and the collapse of children’s health in America.

Dr. Perro shares how modern children are facing an unprecedented toxic burden—from pesticides and ultra-processed foods to environmental toxins, EMFs, pharmaceutical overuse, and aggressive vaccine schedules. She explains why chronic illness in children has exploded over the past two decades, why so many doctors ignore root causes, and what parents can do right now to begin healing their families.

The conversation dives deep into the gut-brain connection, autism, food addiction, detoxification, immune dysfunction, infant formula, microbiome collapse, and the growing influence of Big Food, Big Pharma, and industrial agriculture on public health policy.

Dr. Perro also shares inspiring stories from her practice—children reversing chronic symptoms through dietary changes, parents recovering from severe inflammatory conditions, and much more.

In this episode, we cover:

Dr. Perro’s journey from mainstream pediatrics to integrative medicine

Why chronic illness in children is skyrocketing

The hidden dangers of glyphosate, GMOs, and ultra-processed foods

How the gut microbiome impacts brain health, mood, immunity, and behavior

The connection between gluten, dairy, autism, inflammation, and chronic disease

Infant formula, microbiome destruction, and what parents are not being told

Why many doctors dismiss natural medicine and root-cause healing

Detoxification, toxins stored in fat tissue, and the Ozempic craze

Vaccine injury, medical conformity, and institutional pressure

California vaccine mandates and the growing legal battle over medical freedom

Practical steps parents can take today to reduce toxic load and improve their children’s health





Sponsor:

The Alix Mayer Show is sponsored by Mish International Gold & Silver Specialists

https://www.mishinternational.com/

When you need protection from monetary inflation and paper asset exposure, you need gold. Physical gold. Contact the trusted team at Mish International. In business for 63 years. Tell them Alix sent you.

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