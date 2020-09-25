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The Ketogenic Diet Destroys Health - Dr. Robert Morse
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105 views • September 25, 2020
Dr. Robert Morse explains the potential health issues to be aware of when adhering to a ketogenic diet.
Like any fad diet, this diet can appear to be beneficial initially, but will ultimately destroy health.
Like any fad diet, this diet can appear to be beneficial initially, but will ultimately destroy health.
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