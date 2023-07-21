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In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth (3)
Follower of Christ777
Follower of Christ777
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46 views • July 21, 2023

FAIR USE NOTICE: This video may contain copyrighted material. Such material is made available for educational purposes only. This constitutes a 'fair use' of any such copyrighted material as provided for in Title 17 U.S.C. section 107 of the US Copyright Law.

Credits to pastor Craig from the Seventh Day Christians Church. His websites are www.ssremnant.org and www.sdcministries.org.

The very first verse of the Bible states: In the beginning God created the heaven and the earth (Genesis 1:1). The very first verse of the Bible speaks of God as the Creator. This also points to the 7th day Sabbath commandment in Exodus 20:8-11 which also identifies God as the Creator. Colossians 1:16-17 does likewise also.

The 7th day Sabbath is the day of the Lord according to Isaiah 58:13, which we are not to pollute according to Isaiah 56:2, 6.

But the world is rejecting the biblical Lord’s day, the 7th day Sabbath, thanks to the Babylonian Roman Catholic church’s efforts in 364, as per canon 29, when it transferred the 7th day Sabbath to SUNday and stated that we should WORK on the Lord’s 7th day Sabbath when God Almighty says that we are to REST on His 7th day Sabbath.

Synod or council of Laodicea, canon 29 established in 364:

Christians must not judaize by resting on the Sabbath, but must work on that day, […] But if any shall be found to be judaizers, let them be anathema from Christ.

Source: https://www.newadvent.org/fathers/3806.htm

For more information and videos on Christian beliefs and Bible prophecy, please visit www.sdcministries.org along with the following channels:

Follower of Christ777: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCfPW9iM6FcVnZ7ButrGqPvg
SDC STUDIO: https://www.youtube.com/@sdcstudio7767
ThirstyforTruth: https://www.youtube.com/user/Jrskelt11
John of Revelation: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Rn7grrHt9ZXgmbY1waVbA/
Pray Without Ceasing: https://www.youtube.com/c/PrayWithoutCeasing777
Music TV DCMEDIA: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTk-OMnX-PhfXMbLhWQrOkg


For pastoral advice and guidance, pastor Craig can be reached at [email protected].

"If the liberties of the American people are every destroyed, they will fall by the hand of the Roman Catholic cult's clergy."
-General Lafayette under President George Washington

Keywords
fathergodholy spiritjesus christcreatoryeshuasabbathson of godyahabbasonelohimimmanuelgodheadin the beginningspirit of truthancient of daysfather of lightsanother comforter
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