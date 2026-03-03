BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Why they really Hate Nonvaxer420 Out Here On These Platforms! 😆 I DONT BEND AND I DONT CARE ABOUT $!!!
Nonvaxer420
Nonvaxer420
247 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
33 views • 4 days ago

https://x.com/i/status/2022896402221928878


DARPA's Wireless Brain-Computer Interface using nanotechnology, A.I. and (IOT) is the new MKULTRA N³ https://rumble.com/v75ute8-433099088.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_upp_a

.

https://x.com/i/status/2015891229192434107


(IOT) (IONT/BNT) Digital Telepathy: When Every Thing Connects from SXSW 2013 IEEE STANDARDS ASSOCIATION https://rumble.com/v74vyx0-431473284.html

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013054520150962645


Biological nano Internet of things system with DNA as information carrier https://search.brave.com/search?q=Biological+nano+Internet+of+things+system+with+DNA+as+information+carrier&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2be87faf8ea9c8305e799d98faeec9af2

.

Patent Worldwide application 2023 https://patents.google.com/patent/CN117201535A/en

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013051866448265346


Aerosolized Nanobots: Parsing Fact from Fiction for Health Security ~ James Giordano

.

MIT Researchers Create an Aerosol Spray Loaded With Nanobots https://futurism.com/the-byte/nanobots-aerosol-mit

.

AIR COMMAND AND STAFF COLLEGE

AIR UNIVERSITY

HOW SMALL IS TOO SMALL? TRUE MICROROBOTS AND NANOROBOTS

FOR MILITARY APPLICATIONS IN 2035

by

Paul E. Kladitis, Major, USAF April 2010 x https://apps.dtic.mil/sti/tr/pdf/AD1019095.pdf

￼￼￼￼￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013170299823415749


Engineered bacteria are being programmed to act as living sensors and actuators inside the human body, leveraging synthetic biology to detect disease markers and trigger therapeutic responses. https://search.brave.com/search?q=programming+bacteria+for+sensing+and+actuators+inside+the+human+body&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2a7a8d4352108eb36c5936b41a5de49a7

.

Bacterial Communications and Computing in Internet of Everything (IoE) https://search.brave.com/search?q=Bacterial+Communications+and+Computing+in+Internet+of+Everything+%28IoE%29&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a2f763aa743db8bcb4450b65a044dee20b

￼￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013173868584747231


Internet of Bio-Nano Things (IoBNT) under the Internet of Everything (IoE) framework envisions bacteria as living, nanoscale nodes in a future 6G-enabled network. These biological entities can act as autonomous sensors, processors, and communicators, leveraging their natural capabilities—such as self-propulsion via flagella, environmental sensing, DNA-based data storage, and molecular communication (MC)—to form a bio-internet. https://search.brave.com/search?q=the+internet+of+bacteria+in+6G+IOE&source=android&summary=1&conversation=08a20c09fe98205e69a65d25039e684f50ba

.

(IOE) GROUP CAMBRIDGE UNIVERSITY

3. Biological Communication: Molecular and bio-inspired paradigms, including nanoscale and neural networks for healthcare and biotechnology. https://ioe.eng.cam.ac.uk/

￼￼

.

https://x.com/i/status/2013189801411854616

Keywords
trump20242030covid
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

A swift campaign and a new target: Trump touts Iran gains, eyes Cuba

Willow Tohi
The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

The OverSoul Matrix: Navigating reality, free will and hidden forces

Kevin Hughes
Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Jeffrey Clark RESIGNS from Trump administration, vows to continue conservative fight

Kevin Hughes
Trump claims he &#8220;forced Israel&#8217;s hand&#8221; in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Trump claims he “forced Israel’s hand” in Iran conflict, warns of escalation

Kevin Hughes
Humanity&#8217;s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Humanity’s Final Exam: We Are Failing the Test of Survival

Mike Adams
The White House&#8217;s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

The White House’s War on Iran: A Catastrophic Failure of Foresight That Will Plunge the West Into Economic Ruin

Mike Adams
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy