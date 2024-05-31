Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
P.1 DRINKING URINE Day 10: I am consuming OVER 1 LITRE PER DAY, WITHOUT REPULSION MVI_0940-1,3,1011-12merged
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
265 Subscribers
Shop now
86 views
Published 15 hours ago

I have thought about trying urotherapy for a long while, and now I’ve taken the plunge. Wish me luck! DISCLAIMER: THIS IS NOT MEDICAL ADVICE, RATHER, IT IS INTENDED TO BE EDUCATIONAL. DO YOUR OWN RESEARCH.

Keywords
healthhealingmedicinestem cellsurineayurvedic medicineurotherapydrinking urinefermenting urineaging urine

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket