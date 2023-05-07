05.06.23 Cider Sunday: Bloom Untraditional Ciders Raspberry Lemon 4.75/5*

This was a nice redemption arc for the last cider we had from them. Everyone is entitled to mistake and this makes up for it nicely.Running 5% for the ABV with 0 IBUs and the SRM is best guessed as a 34.

Nice, tasty this is an easy drinker from ice cold to the 50s.

Thanks for coming by and sharing a cold one with us.

Big 3 folks

Skal!

E.

I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are our own.

