Richard Tice v Bob Ward: Great Interview Puts ‘Settled’ Science Activist Claims On The Spot.
The Daily Sceptic:-
A fascinating encounter took place last Sunday when Richard Tice debated climate change with the green energy promoter and climate activist Bob Ward from the LSE Grantham Research Institute. Fascinating, because the certitudes of ‘settled’ climate science are not often debated in the public square. On his Sunday morning TalkTV show, a well-informed Tice interrogated Ward on many of his extremist positions, including the notion that humans cause all climate change.
“Do you think we can stop climate change?” asked Tice. “Of course we can,” replied Ward, seemingly ignoring the fact that climate has always changed, and always will.
