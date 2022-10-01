Richard Tice v Bob Ward: Great Interview Puts ‘Settled’ Science Activist Claims On The Spot.

https://rumble.com/v1m9ij0-richard-tice-v-bob-ward-great-interview-puts-settled-science-activist-claim.html





Original Source

https://youtu.be/bV0fgifc1JA





https://dailysceptic.org/2022/09/30/richard-tice-v-bob-ward-great-interview-puts-settled-science-activist-claims-on-the-spot/





The Daily Sceptic:-

A fascinating encounter took place last Sunday when Richard Tice debated climate change with the green energy promoter and climate activist Bob Ward from the LSE Grantham Research Institute. Fascinating, because the certitudes of ‘settled’ climate science are not often debated in the public square. On his Sunday morning TalkTV show, a well-informed Tice interrogated Ward on many of his extremist positions, including the notion that humans cause all climate change.





“Do you think we can stop climate change?” asked Tice. “Of course we can,” replied Ward, seemingly ignoring the fact that climate has always changed, and always will.





=================================





SOUNDGROUNDER MUSIC https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb1sjT3OHG3fPYKwI81OqSg

http://www.soundgrounder.co.uk/





DUNEDRIFTER, (Counter Narrative / Legal Channel)

https://rumble.com/user/DuneDrifter

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/TopicalDigest

DUNE

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/Dune/

WATER BEARER

https://ugetube.com/@The%20Waterbearer

TOPICAL DIGEST

https://odysee.com/Topical_Digest

DUNEDRIFTER

https://roxytube.com

SANDGROUNDER

https://gettr.com/login





---------------------------------------------------------

UNIVERSAL DECLARATION OF HUMAN RIGHTS

(Article 1).

All human beings are born free and equal in dignity and rights

Articles 1 ---30 https://www.un.org/en/about-us/universal-declaration-of-human-rights





"It’s Easier To Fool People Than To Convince Them That They Have Been Fooled".





Climate Change Debate, The Daily Skeptic, Tice Talk