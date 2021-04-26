© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THEY DID ANIMAL STUDIES. THE PROBLEM WAS ALL THE ANIMALS DIED. 100% OF THEM DIED.
Follow
1
Share
Report
330 views • April 26, 2021
All. As in every single one. All. as in 100%. All as in if you get this shot you will also. Don't be a dead lab rat.
Actually that was not the problem. It was the desired result. It's MURDER. It's GENOCIDE.
VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Actually that was not the problem. It was the desired result. It's MURDER. It's GENOCIDE.
VIA JIM CRENSHAW
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.