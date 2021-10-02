Downloadable medicine is NO longer science fiction...

This is an "infoceutical imprinter" by Infopathy - it uses electromagnetism and a trippy flashing light to "download" into water almost ANY drug, pharmaceutical, or supplement. It teases the possibility of decentralizing and open-sourcing both the pharmaceutical and supplement industry.

After using Infopathy daily for about a month; I can report that there's a subtle yet undeniable effect on my energy levels and mood. I've started waking up a little earlier, inspired to take on the day, and I feel just a little more motivated and optimistic about the future.

By my conservative estimate it "saves" me at least $122 monthly. Ultimately, as a pragmatic biohacker, I don't really care why it works, I care only that it works.





Read review 📑 everything mentioned here

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2:17 What is Infopathy

4:26 My experiences

11:33 How Infopathy works

12:31 Water memory

13:45 Infocuetical science

18:41 The placebo effect?

26:30 The anecdotal evidence

29:50 How it saves me $122 monthly

35:55 Not a replacement for medicine

36:37 Infopathy is a biohacking gamechanger





Confused?

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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





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