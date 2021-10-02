Downloadable medicine is NO longer science fiction...

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This is an "infoceutical imprinter" by Infopathy - it uses electromagnetism and a trippy flashing light to "download" into water almost ANY drug, pharmaceutical, or supplement. It teases the possibility of decentralizing and open-sourcing both the pharmaceutical and supplement industry.
After using Infopathy daily for about a month; I can report that there's a subtle yet undeniable effect on my energy levels and mood. I've started waking up a little earlier, inspired to take on the day, and I feel just a little more motivated and optimistic about the future.
By my conservative estimate it "saves" me at least $122 monthly. Ultimately, as a pragmatic biohacker, I don't really care why it works, I care only that it works.
Read review 📑 everything mentioned here
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/hardware/240-infopathy
Order 💲 from Infopathy
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Infopathy
2:17 What is Infopathy
4:26 My experiences
11:33 How Infopathy works
12:31 Water memory
13:45 Infocuetical science
18:41 The placebo effect?
26:30 The anecdotal evidence
29:50 How it saves me $122 monthly
35:55 Not a replacement for medicine
36:37 Infopathy is a biohacking gamechanger
Confused?
Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society
Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]
Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app
https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858
Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership
Support My Work
Limitless Mindset Store
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/store/
My Books
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books
Donate Cryptocurrency
https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency
Connect with Jonathan
on Facebook
https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset
on Twitter
on Instagram
https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/
on Substack
https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/
on Gab
on Minds
https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland
on Odysee
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f
on Telegram
I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.
Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.