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Downloadable medicine is NO longer science fiction...
jroseland
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143 views • October 02, 2021

This is an "infoceutical imprinter" by Infopathy - it uses electromagnetism and a trippy flashing light to "download" into water almost ANY drug, pharmaceutical, or supplement. It teases the possibility of decentralizing and open-sourcing both the pharmaceutical and supplement industry.

After using Infopathy daily for about a month; I can report that there's a subtle yet undeniable effect on my energy levels and mood. I've started waking up a little earlier, inspired to take on the day, and I feel just a little more motivated and optimistic about the future.

By my conservative estimate it "saves" me at least $122 monthly. Ultimately, as a pragmatic biohacker, I don't really care why it works, I care only that it works.


Read review 📑 everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/hardware/240-infopathy

Order 💲 from Infopathy

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/Infopathy


2:17 What is Infopathy

4:26 My experiences

11:33 How Infopathy works

12:31 Water memory

13:45 Infocuetical science

18:41 The placebo effect?

26:30 The anecdotal evidence

29:50 How it saves me $122 monthly

35:55 Not a replacement for medicine

36:37 Infopathy is a biohacking gamechanger


Confused?

Invest at least $150 in your Biohacking and get a helpful 30-minute free Biohacking consulting call with me. See my recommended Nootropics sources and Biohacking products here:

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/secret-society

Forward a receipt of at least $150 to [email protected]


Listen to this as a podcast on the go with the Castbox.FM smartphone app

https://castbox.fm/channel/Limitless-Mindset-id1159858


Join the Limitless Mindset email newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/membership/community-membership


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https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency


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I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious decisions that you might make about your health. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

Keywords
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