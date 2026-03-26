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UN whistleblower Andrew Macleod breaks down why "your green car is not green".
"The vast majority of the cobalt, coltan and rare earth minerals come from the Democratic Republic of Congo, mined by 14-year-old children."
"Don't tell me you're a good person because you eat tofu, use a bamboo straw and are completely ambivalent about the human rights abuses that created the battery in your car."