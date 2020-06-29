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Brace Yourself!
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15285 views • June 29, 2020
Pastor Dana Coverstone was shown what COULD COME TO PASS in the days and months ahead. Are you ready? If not, here is how you can make sure your name is written in the Book of Life. https://www.online-ministries.org/salvation/
This is the article about Gargoyles - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/secretive-world-of-bio-defense-research/
Please help keep this ministry going https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
This is the article about Gargoyles - https://www.exposingsatanism.org/secretive-world-of-bio-defense-research/
Please help keep this ministry going https://www.online-ministries.org/donate/
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