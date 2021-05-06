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Lying Juror -- Judicial Rot will be PROVEN if Derek Chauvin Doesn't Get New Trial
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60 views • May 06, 2021
Juror number 52, Brandon Mitchell, clearly lied on his questionnaire and to the court and deserves to be up on perjury charges, as he definitely is not only attended a BLM rally in Washington DC, but was also seen wearing a shirt stating get off our necks.
If Derek Chauvin does not receive a new trail post haste, it will demonstrate the amount of rot in our judicial system that believes in a fair trial by an impartial jury. Clearly this juror was anything but impartial.
#georgefloyd #brandonMitchel #justice
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If Derek Chauvin does not receive a new trail post haste, it will demonstrate the amount of rot in our judicial system that believes in a fair trial by an impartial jury. Clearly this juror was anything but impartial.
#georgefloyd #brandonMitchel #justice
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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