2/1/2023 Miles Guo: An important role of the CCP’s Confucius Institutes and embassies is to BGY foreigners; social media and network providers controlled by the CCP, as well as the hotels accommodating foreigners in China have to cooperate with the CCP’s Ministry of State Security and obtain personal information illegally; it is the US and the West that fostered and connived with CCP the devil! That’s why the entire world has turned a blind eye to the issues related to the CCP virus and COVID vaccines!

2/1/2023 文贵直播：中共的孔子学院、大使馆就是蓝金黄外国人的机构; 中共掌控的社交媒体、网络及涉外酒店都得和中共安全部合作非法获取个人信息；美国及西方世界培养和纵容了中共魔鬼，这就是为何在病毒和疫苗问题上全世界选择闭嘴！

