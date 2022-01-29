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JAB INJURED WOMAN -THERE ARE ONLY 50 PEOPLE AT THE CDC PROCESSING MILLIONS OF VAERS REPORTS
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361 views • January 29, 2022
Mirror from Jim Crenshaw: https://www.bitchute.com/video/OishmSE5Se0z/
Making billions off of murdering people but don't have enough people to count the injuries and deaths. No surprise here. They don't want to get this done
Making billions off of murdering people but don't have enough people to count the injuries and deaths. No surprise here. They don't want to get this done
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