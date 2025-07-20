Cancer Survivor Reveals the Secret Big Pharma Has Been Burying for Years | Daily Pulse Ep 70

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fifty years ago, Rick Hill, given 60 days to live after aggressive cancer spread, sought a radical natural treatment in Tijuana combining Laetrile, enzymes, and diet. Within weeks, he felt stronger, and within a year, he was cancer-free, a remission lasting half a century. Despite attacks from cancer societies, a Mayo Clinic letter confirms his diagnosis, and his method now aids even turbo cancer cases in COVID shot recipients.
