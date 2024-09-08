Oracle Reading for the 8th of September 2024

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless
Dakini Oracle Reading for 8th of 2024
Key to move forward on the higher time line
This is a very accurate image of where we are not and what is required of each person who wants to move forward on the higher time line, the time line with the higher vibration.
Here you find the images: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4 decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the material/persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.
She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.
Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings
Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove
Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/
Telegram: @KatharinaBless
Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1
Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz
Twitter: @katharinabless
MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork
Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17
Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11
You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@katharinabless5425