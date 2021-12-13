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Card Reading for Monday, December 13, 2021
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0 view • December 13, 2021
"Life begins at the end of your comfort zone." This quote is attributed to Neale Donald Walsch. I find it to be a good motto to live by, but it's also the gist of today's message. Today I use the Steampunk Tarot deck, and it becomes pretty obvious that I am in desperate need of coffee. Lol.
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Have a great week, everyone!
If you are interested in distance Reiki or meditation coaching, please reach out to me at [email protected].
Have a great week, everyone!
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