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0124-2021-How Never Ending Plasma Energy 2020+ Helps When You Need D3, Vit C, Quinine, Ivermectin and More
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65 views • January 25, 2021
Lynn Schmaltz discusses Never Ending Plasma Energy 2020+ Support and the many energy combinations that are used in 2020+ Support. Lynn shares information from a couple of free reports she has made available on https://plasmaenergysolution.com . She includes the source links on those reports. These reports are from Dr. Simone Gold on statistics on COV19 and the targeting of black and brown races with the 'vaccine' which is actually an experimental biological. You can download the report and share with others by selecting free reports and entering your email at https://plasmaenergysolution.com. Find out the energies in 2020+ that include those energies from quinine, zinc, vitamin C, grapefruit skin, wormwood, gold, silver, and many, many more energies.
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