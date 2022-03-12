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Off Grid Property Search | Colorado and Idaho | Episode 3
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50 views • March 12, 2022
We are Doug and Keri and we are starting the process of moving from a "normal" life in the suburbs of Denver to an off grid life!
In this video we are going to compare Colorado and Idaho…Here is what we found:
We evaluated the Grand Junction Area of Colorado:
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Similar to Denver with Definite seasons getting snow,
wind, and not a lot of rain. Natural Disasters include blizzard, avalanche , draught, and wildfire. Also, CO can get tornadoes especially on the eastern side of the state.
*Grow Zone: Grand Junction is 7a
*Proximity to our current address: It’s 4 hours away
*Natural resources: Grand Junction is a high desert atmosphere with the Colorado River running through and some areas of trees and lots of desert conditions. A lot of game available including deer and fish.
*Political affiliation: CO used to be considered purple, but is now a largely Democrat controlled state.
*Taxes/Affordability/Cost of living: Colorado is a fairly tax friendly State. Colorado is ranked #34 out of the 50 states with #1 being the most affordable and #50 being the most expensive.
We evaluated the Boise area of Idaho:
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Similar to CO with snow, sun,wind, and very distinct
Seasons. Natural disasters include Wildfires, floods, winter storms, draught, earthquakes, tornadoes, and landslides.
*Grow zone in Boise area: 6b
*Proximity to our current address: 13 Hours
*Natural resources: Water, trees, sun, and game
*Political affiliation: Idaho is considered a Republican state, but this may be changing with all the people moving there from the East and West coasts.
*Taxes/affordability/cost of living: Idaho is a very tax friendly state. Idaho is ranked #25 out of the 50 states with #1 being the most affordable and #50 being the most Expensive.
Stay tuned for our next video as we share with you how we evaluated our next two states, Florida and Arizona!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
In this video we are going to compare Colorado and Idaho…Here is what we found:
We evaluated the Grand Junction Area of Colorado:
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Similar to Denver with Definite seasons getting snow,
wind, and not a lot of rain. Natural Disasters include blizzard, avalanche , draught, and wildfire. Also, CO can get tornadoes especially on the eastern side of the state.
*Grow Zone: Grand Junction is 7a
*Proximity to our current address: It’s 4 hours away
*Natural resources: Grand Junction is a high desert atmosphere with the Colorado River running through and some areas of trees and lots of desert conditions. A lot of game available including deer and fish.
*Political affiliation: CO used to be considered purple, but is now a largely Democrat controlled state.
*Taxes/Affordability/Cost of living: Colorado is a fairly tax friendly State. Colorado is ranked #34 out of the 50 states with #1 being the most affordable and #50 being the most expensive.
We evaluated the Boise area of Idaho:
*Climate/temperature/natural disasters: Similar to CO with snow, sun,wind, and very distinct
Seasons. Natural disasters include Wildfires, floods, winter storms, draught, earthquakes, tornadoes, and landslides.
*Grow zone in Boise area: 6b
*Proximity to our current address: 13 Hours
*Natural resources: Water, trees, sun, and game
*Political affiliation: Idaho is considered a Republican state, but this may be changing with all the people moving there from the East and West coasts.
*Taxes/affordability/cost of living: Idaho is a very tax friendly state. Idaho is ranked #25 out of the 50 states with #1 being the most affordable and #50 being the most Expensive.
Stay tuned for our next video as we share with you how we evaluated our next two states, Florida and Arizona!
Pinterest: www.pinterest.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Facebook: www.facebook.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Instagram: www.instagram.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/tworebelsoffgrid
BitChute: www.bitchute.com/tworebelsoffgrid
YouTube: www.youtube.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Rumble: www.rumble.com/tworebelsoffgrid
Music by: Tunepocket
Video Editing by: iMovie for Windows
All the artwork for this channel are original creations by Doug
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