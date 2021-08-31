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This Has Gotta Stop - Eric Clapton (song about JAB Dangers)
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303 views • August 31, 2021
"This Has Gotta Stop" is available everywhere!
https://orcd.co/thishasgottastop
Eric’s new single entitled “This Has Gotta Stop” from Bushbranch/Surfdog. The song was written by Clapton, produced by his longtime producing partner Simon Climie and is performed by Clapton, Sonny Emery on drums, Nathan East on bass, Sharon White on background vocals along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger and conductor and Perry Montague-Mason as strings leader.
Directed by Machine That Eats and Dave Kaplan
Animated by Machine That Eats
Bushbranch/Surfdog © & ℗ 2021 EPC Enterprises LLP
Eric Clapton:
Website: https://www.ericclapton.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ericclapton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericclapton
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericclapton
WWG1WGA
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LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
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TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
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https://orcd.co/thishasgottastop
Eric’s new single entitled “This Has Gotta Stop” from Bushbranch/Surfdog. The song was written by Clapton, produced by his longtime producing partner Simon Climie and is performed by Clapton, Sonny Emery on drums, Nathan East on bass, Sharon White on background vocals along with Nick Ingman as the strings arranger and conductor and Perry Montague-Mason as strings leader.
Directed by Machine That Eats and Dave Kaplan
Animated by Machine That Eats
Bushbranch/Surfdog © & ℗ 2021 EPC Enterprises LLP
Eric Clapton:
Website: https://www.ericclapton.com/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ericclapton
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericclapton
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericclapton
WWG1WGA
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
THIS IS A NON MONETIZED CHANNEL
LOVE, LIGHT, LIFE
The future looks tremendously fantastical friends.
Global Peace & Love is upon us folks.
When Tyranny Becomes Law.
Rebellion Becomes Duty.
Thomas Jefferson
"Make yourself a sheep, and the Wolves will Eat YOU."
Benjamin Franklin
Peace Folks & Stay Vigilant / Never Back Down
Charlie the Spirit Walker
Mystical Chap / The Elemental Mystic
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
TRUE PATRIOTS / Truthers & Warriors
WWG1WGA 💨🍺💕 One LॐVE 💯 🙏 💚 👍
▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬ஜ۩۞۩ஜ▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬▬
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