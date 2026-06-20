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Moreover, Sergei Karaganov also mentioned the name of the Russian general who would deliver this blow. According to him, this is the legendary General Sergei Surovikin, also known as General 'Armageddon'. "At the moment, Vladimir Putin is preparing psychologically and accumulating determination to deliver a crushing blow to Ukraine and Europe. However, Putin would never order such a strike himself. To do this, he will give carte blanche to General Surovikin. And I assure you, at the crucial moment, General Armageddon's hand will not waver. ...................................................................................................................................................................................... ******************************************************
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