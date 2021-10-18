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Energy Crisis becomes a Food Crisis - Grow Food and Build Local Food Systems Now!
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63 views • October 18, 2021
The energy crisis is quickly becoming a food crisis: China's harvest is faltering without electricity. Dutch are unable to heat their greenhouses, which are empty and cold. The UK's meat production is curtailed by a lack of CO2. The world's food supply chains are deteriorating rapidly -- but the tide is turning! People are more receptive to creative ideas than ever -- build and invest in YOUR food production and local food systems NOW!
American farmers are having trouble finding replacement tractor tires amid escalating supply chain woes
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-17-american-farmers-replacement-tractor-tires-supply-chain.html#
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FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/05/energy-crisis-becomes-a-food-crisis-grow-food-and-build-local-food-systems-now/
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5ag1szv2l5s/
American farmers are having trouble finding replacement tractor tires amid escalating supply chain woes
https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-10-17-american-farmers-replacement-tractor-tires-supply-chain.html#
GET OFF YOUTUBE NOW! On TELEGRAM: https://t.me/iceagefarmer
SUBSCRIBE on bitchute: https://bitchute.com/iceagefarmer
On Odysee: https://odysee.com/@iceagefarmer
FULL SHOW NOTES: https://www.iceagefarmer.com/2021/10/05/energy-crisis-becomes-a-food-crisis-grow-food-and-build-local-food-systems-now/
THANK YOU FOR YOUR SUPPORT:
https://patreon.com/iceagefarmer
- other methods/PO box: https://iceagefarmer.com/support
Ice Age Farmer Guilded (chat) group:
http://iceagefarmer.com/guilded
The Victory Seed -- easy pamphlet to share:
http://thevictoryseed.org
__
https://www.bitchute.com/video/A5ag1szv2l5s/
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