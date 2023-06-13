Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones Cover with lyrics

Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones - Lyrics:
Come away with me in the night
Come away with me
And I will write you a song ...
Come away with me on a bus
Come away where they can't tempt us with their lies ...
And I want to walk with you
On a cloudy day
In fields where the yellow grass grows knee-high
So won't you try to come ...
Come away with me and we'll kiss
On a mountaintop
Come away with me
And I'll never stop loving you ...
And I want to wake up with the rain
Falling on a tin roof
While I'm safe there in your arms
So all I ask is for you
To come away with me in the night
Come away with me
Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones Cover 14-06-2023
