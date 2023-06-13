Create New Account
Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones Cover with lyrics
Burny Hill Music
Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones - Lyrics: --- Come away with me in the night Come away with me And I will write you a song ... Come away with me on a bus Come away where they can't tempt us with their lies ... And I want to walk with you On a cloudy day In fields where the yellow grass grows knee-high So won't you try to come ... Come away with me and we'll kiss On a mountaintop Come away with me And I'll never stop loving you ... And I want to wake up with the rain Falling on a tin roof While I'm safe there in your arms So all I ask is for you To come away with me in the night Come away with me -- Burny Hill - 'Come Away With Me' - Norah Jones Cover 14-06-2023 -

