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Genetic Detox: How Metal Toxicity Affects People, How To Get Toxins Out, And How We’re Getting It Wrong
Finding Genius Podcast
Finding Genius PodcastCheckmark Icon
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295 views • January 31, 2022
In the past, human bodies evolved to process the toxins we encounter in our genes and environments. Today, however, the world presents us with challenges that our bodies struggle to overcome. From our food and water to auto emissions and products we use every day, heavy metal toxins are present in almost every facet of modern life.

Spencer Feldman in alternative medicine for over 30 years. Throughout his practice, he encountered people with “mystery diseases” that couldn’t be identified or treated with traditional medicine. This prompted Feldman to learn more about the detox process, and eventually, to found Remedylink, a company focused on manufacturing holistic detoxification products that can be used by everyone for their total health benefits.

In this informative episode, you can learn about:

How heavy metal toxins affect everyone in different ways.

How Detox can help with Gallstones, Kidney Stones, Gout, and other health issues.

How your body processes toxic metals, and how it may respond to the Detox process.

Listen to this enlightening discussion today and find more about how Spencer Feldman and Remedylink are providing a new opportunity for people to get their hope back about their health and focus on what really matters.

To learn more about the Detox process, protocols, and Feldman’s work, visit Remedylink’s website here, or call (888) 456-4268.

For a limited time, Finding Genius listeners can get up to $800 off MSRP on Echelon workout products. To receive this exclusive podcast, text GENIUS to 818181.

Message and data rates may apply, see terms for details.

Episode also available on Apple Podcast: http://apple.co/30PvU9C
Keywords
toxinshealth issuesgenetic detox
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