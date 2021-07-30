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FULL SHOW: GOP Congressmen Barred From Visiting January 6th Prisoners
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60 views • July 30, 2021
The very few Congressmen actually concerned about the torturous conditions of the January 6th political prisoners find themselves stymied and abused at every turn. Meanwhile, The New York Times admits that there was no “coup” and that the Capitol Protestors were expressing legitimate grievances. The Atlantic calls Mike Lindell an existential threat to democracy, but thinks BlackRock is just fine.
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