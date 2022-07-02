Captured AFU Servicemen Reveal - Commanders who leave them at positions, low professional level of junior officers and disorder. - 070122

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Captured AFU servicemen reveal commanders who leave them at positions, low professional level of junior officers and disorder
💬 '...We were abandoned by our commanders, they escaped with some soldiers, the rest were abandoned in basements. A lot of them won't return home'.
💬 '...This kind of disorder like in Ukrainian army... it's terrible. Impolicy, untrained officers, without any idea how to command'.
💬 '...Actually, everything turned out to be wrong from recruiting until now. Everything is based on lie, absolutely everything'.