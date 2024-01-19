They ALLOW A Group Of Children Cross The Street In The Direction Of The Pipe Bomb
Published 21 hours ago
It seems likely that government officials were involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC three years ago, as part of an effort to keep Donald Trump from running for president again. Darren Beattie has details
https://revolver.news/ Secret Service Foreknowledge or Criminal Negligence? Damning New Evidence Surfaces In FBI’s January 6 “Pipe Bomb” Story
TUCKER WITH DARREN: “… seems likely that government officials were involved in planting pipe bombs in Washington, DC three years ago”…
(01:57)
From approximately 1:07 to 1:09 in the Timestamp, Utterly Lackadaisical, Utterly Unconcerned.
(02:35)
They ALLOW A Group Of Children Cross The Street In The Direction Of The Pipe Bomb
(03:59)
And the guy even runs up,
(04:01)
A police officer runs up, snaps a picture, gives the thumbs up, is like, yeah, I got the photo.
(04:05)
We're going to use this photo in the New York Times.
