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Josh Friedman: Covering Bilderberg, Ukraine, & More in the Age of Corona
Geopolitics & Empire
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189 views • July 27, 2022

Journalist Josh Friedman discusses why there was little coverage of Bilderberg this year, being on the ground in Ukraine, travel in the age of corona, reporting on the migrant crisis, and more.

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Josh Friedman is an American journalist who travels the world producing reports on international news and geopolitics.

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migrantsmigrationukrainebilderbergnatocovidgreat reset
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