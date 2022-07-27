Josh Friedman: Covering Bilderberg, Ukraine, & More in the Age of Corona

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Journalist Josh Friedman discusses why there was little coverage of Bilderberg this year, being on the ground in Ukraine, travel in the age of corona, reporting on the migrant crisis, and more.
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About Josh Friedman
Josh Friedman is an American journalist who travels the world producing reports on international news and geopolitics.
*Podcast intro music is from the song "The Queens Jig" by "Musicke & Mirth" from their album "Music for Two Lyra Viols": http://musicke-mirth.de/en/recordings.html (available on iTunes or Amazon)