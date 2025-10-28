Ukraine is on the verge of a complete defeat, as the Russian Armed Forces of the Central Group of Forces continue to shoot down enemy forces encircled inside Pokrovsk aiming to completely liberate the agglomeration. In this regard, one of the Grad multiple rocket launchers operating near Pokrovsk hit Ukrainian positions! As of October 27, 2025, it was reported that Russia had advanced 800 meters west of the city, and taken up new positions in the industrial zone near area of the 8th Group, and a little further, this would close off the retreat route for Ukrainian forces. As Zelensky has acknowledged, “The situation is ‘difficult’ on the front lines as Russia encircles thousands of Ukrainian troops. Logistics are difficult, progress is ‘very difficult.’ Russian sabotage groups are already operating inside Pokrovsk,” Zelensky complained on his social media accounts.

It appears the clearing of Pokrovsk is underway, and Russian drone operators are searching every nook and cranny! Footage shows a Russian reconnaissance drone revealing the location of the Ukrainian drone operator. A drone follows the Ukrainian heavy drone, apparently the “Baba Yaga” agricultural UAV, until it lands near a residential building. The unsuspecting Ukrainian operator pilots the drone, showing the Russian operators the entire route to their shelter. Shortly thereafter, several Russian drones, this time armed, “knock on the door” and detonate their ammunition, destroying the drone point with its personnel.

At the same time, Russian soldiers managed to raise a flag on the central administration building of Rodinskoye near Mirnograd! Fighters of the assault detachment of the 9th Brigade continue to advance and clear the city blocks, gradually encircling Mirnograd itself. The day before, it was reported that Russian forces had begun an operation to divide the city in two, attacking the central part and the private sector in the south. Russian advances were also recorded near the city market, near the Shakhter Palace of Culture. The Russian Armed Forces command has proposed that the garrisons of Ukrainian forces lay down their arms, citing the pointlessness of further resistance. "The Central Group of Forces has completed the encirclement of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Pokrovsk and Mirnograd," read a report by the Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces, Valery Gerasimov. Russian sources estimate that Ukraine still has between 5,000 and 2,500 fighters in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. But sooner or later, and now reality has returned. If it falls, it will create a cascading crisis along the line of contact!

