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MY NEAR-DEATH EXPERIENCE & ROAD TO ENLIGHTENMENT
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79 views • February 25, 2021
In 2007 I experienced a thought voice and it said ‘There is going to be an accident’ within one minute I was in a severe head on car crash with the opposing driver falling asleep at the wheel, and yes! I was pronounced deceased.
Spiritual Advisor here to guide to a new thought. Mindfulness is the key to life, and I appreciate your support in creating new thought. https://www.suzannemassee.com
Spiritual Advisor here to guide to a new thought. Mindfulness is the key to life, and I appreciate your support in creating new thought. https://www.suzannemassee.com
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