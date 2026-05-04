EP 112 - THE ALIEN AGENDA & NEW AGE - Friday, May 1, 2026

YOU CANNOT EXPECT GOD TO BE THE SOURCE OF YOUR PEACE. IF THE WORLD IS THE SOURCE OF YOUR SATISFACTION!

This interview focused on Joey Faust's book "The Alien Agenda: Exposing Satan's UFO Deception and the Coming Great Delusion." Dr. John Montalvo interviewed Joey, a pastor from Missouri, about his background, conversion to Christianity, and his research into UFO phenomena from a biblical perspective. They discussed how Satan might use UFOs and alien narratives as part of end-time deception, the role of AI in this scenario, and how government officials might be planning to reveal information about UFOs and alien bodies. The conversation also covered prophecies related to Israel, the potential for world events to align with biblical predictions, and how Christian churches have been influenced by New Age and occult ideas. They examined historical connections between UFO beliefs, the occult, and various writers and leaders throughout history who predicted a "quantum leap" in human evolution. The interview concluded with a discussion about how some leaders have targeted "fundamentalist Christians" for elimination as part of a larger global agenda.





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1. Perry Stone channel - https://youtu.be/37FQQdqvgCE?si=cgfdSQ8MIQwKtyL7

2. https://www.brighteon.com/bd2bbd93-ef26-4a21-ac9c-7f87ab935c43

3. lamarzulli.net

4. rungsofdisclosure.com





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You can find "UNDERSTANDING SCRIPTURE AT FACE VALUE" AND "TEACHING ON END TIMES THEOLOGY" at Brighteon.com - Christian Connection; Bitchute.com - DrPastorJohn; and Rumble.com - Christian Connection Ministries

1. Face Value: https://www.brighteon.com/4337a48c-5b7e-4063-8824-cee734ce6d84

2. End Times: https://www.brighteon.com/eb600e50-e39e-412a-8818-1847cc0c1e8b

Dr. John Montalvo, Jr. has been a true hero fighting against medical tyranny and unlawful mandates. He has been speaking publicly about the dangers of vaccines and warning about the fraud of Covid-19 since the beginning. He got fired from his teaching position because he stood up for not taking the vaccines or masking up. Now a true hero needs our help! He broke his back in a severe fall and needs to raise money for his medical treatment. If you are able would you please support him in his time of need.

https://givesendgo.com/G9QZF?utm_source=sharelink&utm_medium=copy_link&utm_campaign=G9QZF