Premier of New South Wales Pushing Double Jab & Resigned Due to Investigation of ICAC

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10/01/2021 An Australian politician reveals the reason that the Premier of New South Wales pushes double jab so hard is because she was told by a lobbyist that controls Liberal Party in Sydney that she was under the investigation of ICAC due to the tens of millions of dollars payment she’d received from AstraZeneca and Pfizer to get the pushed vaccine policies through, and the only way she gets out of the ICAC inquiries is if she pushes the double jab.