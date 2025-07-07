BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Lots of words to say the EU under Ursula is basically fascist
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1285 followers
64 views • 1 day ago

That’s a lot of words to say the EU under Ursula is basically fascist.

Ursula von der Leyen appeared before the European Parliament in Strasbourg on Monday ahead of a rare confidence vote — the first of its kind for a Commission president since 2014.

For the first time, she offered a partial defense over the growing “Pfizergate” scandal, where she’s accused of striking secret vaccine deals via private text messages.

Instead of transparency, she resorted to name-calling — dismissing her critics as “conspiracy theorists,” “antivaxers,” and “Putin apologists.”

The vote is set for Thursday.

Adding:

BREAKING! UKMTO reports another vessel has come under RPG attack from small boats off the coast of Yemen.

The ship hit yesterday has reportedly sunk.

