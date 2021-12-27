New Wave of Fear Mongering Hits the Unvaccinated Again

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12/21/2021 Real America: New wave of fear mongering, spewing lies for folks who go: you know what, I want my medical freedom. I’m healthy. I’m not gonna take it. Telling them that the unvaccinated are facing a winter of severe illness and death. And because of the unvaccinated, the U.S. needs to brace a viral blizzard. Meanwhile, the vaccinated kept being tested COVID positive and spreading the virus.