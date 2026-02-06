© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Digital Sorcery: The Occult History of Psychological Warfare
This is the untold story of how the ancient art of magick didn't disappear, it evolved. The rituals of Aleister Crowley and the sigils of Austin Osman Spare were merely the prototypes. Their core discovery, that the human mind is programmable, is now the bedrock of our digital world.