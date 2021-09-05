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Ο γιατρός Πίτερ ΜακΚάλοου ζυγίζει στο Εμβόλιο
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40 views • September 05, 2021
Οι Αμερικανοί και οι άνθρωποι σε όλο τον κόσμο θα πρέπει να ανησυχούν εξαιρετικά. Ο Δρ Peter McCullough είναι γιατρός και καθηγητής ιατρικής στο Κολέγιο Texas A&M. Λέει ότι όλη αυτή η πανδημία ήταν, από την αρχή, για τα εμβόλια. Γιατί οι "ενδιαφερόμενοι" θέλουν μια βελόνα σε κάθε χέρι; Υπάρχει κάτι πολύ λάθος και τα εμβόλια έχουν περάσει κάθε όριο για να ΜΗΝ είναι ασφαλή. Αυτό είναι ένα φρικτό βιολογικό όπλο που έχει ωθείται στο κοινό.
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