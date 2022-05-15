Morus alba grows in deserts!

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Mulberry tree leaves high in proteins easily grown in deserts. With a cutting height of 30cm, 112 day frequency and 60cm spacing, the yield reached 40ton/ha/year, with a leaf:stem ratio of 0.88. Forage with more leaves saves on labor and transport cost per unit of feed, and animals show a greater intake.
https://web.archive.org/web/20220802213643/https://agriculture.gov.tt/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/Forage-Production-Mulberry.pdf