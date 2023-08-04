Our new book: Harmony Unveiled The Cosmic Symphony of Sun, Water, Atomic, and Spirit Consciousness.
About this Book
Unveiling the Secrets of Consciousness and Igniting Your Spiritual Journey by awakening the Soul Within through a journey of discovery, revealing: What fire means in spirituality, What type of energy fire represents, the three elements of fire, expanding the theory of fire, your eternal flame and its interaction with life and spirit.
We investigate what the sun (Helios) is, how energy is transferred by photosynthesis from plants to animals, and how oxidation returns the energy inter-dimensionally to complete the cosmic cycle of energy.
We explore the interplay between water, the sun, and atomic or earth consciousness, how atoms interact, the effect of atomic consciousness on spirit, and vice versa.
What interplay occurs with water in the human body and its effects on life and consciousness, the special ionic properties of the chemical formula and molecule H2O, and its ability to interact with other molecules.
To support this channel:
Like, share and subscribe
You can also buy this book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCCKJ9ZN
We place our light paintings on high quality activewear and home wear.: shons.com.au
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.