Our new book: Harmony Unveiled The Cosmic Symphony of Sun, Water, Atomic, and Spirit Consciousness. About this Book Unveiling the Secrets of Consciousness and Igniting Your Spiritual Journey by awakening the Soul Within through a journey of discovery, revealing: What fire means in spirituality, What type of energy fire represents, the three elements of fire, expanding the theory of fire, your eternal flame and its interaction with life and spirit. We investigate what the sun (Helios) is, how energy is transferred by photosynthesis from plants to animals, and how oxidation returns the energy inter-dimensionally to complete the cosmic cycle of energy. We explore the interplay between water, the sun, and atomic or earth consciousness, how atoms interact, the effect of atomic consciousness on spirit, and vice versa. What interplay occurs with water in the human body and its effects on life and consciousness, the special ionic properties of the chemical formula and molecule H2O, and its ability to interact with other molecules. To support this channel: Like, share and subscribe You can also buy this book on Amazon: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0CCCKJ9ZN We place our light paintings on high quality activewear and home wear.: shons.com.au

