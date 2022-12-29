John 14:1-3 #Shorts #scripture

#Scripture #Verse of the #Day Encouragement Bible #John 14:23https://paypal.com/jjmediallc





For our local church challenge go to

http://www.yourchurchpromotions.com/church-challenge





Go to http://www.yourchurchpromotions.com/5for50 to purchase your video intros. Sign up for our Texting Notifications





#Jacksonville





#Miami





#Tampa





#Orlando





#St. Petersburg





#Hialeah





#Port St. Lucie





#Cape Coral





#Tallahassee





#Fort Lauderdale





http://www.yourchurchpromotions.com/5for50





5 for $50 is our offer. What is that? We're offering you these 5 animated video intros for ONLY $50, Yes you saw that correctly. $50





The normal price is anywhere from $125 to as much as $500 for a video intro. With all that is happening in the world today, we wanted to help your church, your business, or even your home base business out by offering you a professional video intro to use in branding your self.









All you have to do is:





- Accept The Offer





- Upload Your High Quality Logo





- Submit













Pay (you'll be redirected to payment).





That's It...













So why not enjoy HUGE SAVINGS TODAY?





#bibleverse #bible #jesus #god #faith #jesuschrist #christian #biblestudy #love #godisgood #biblequotes #scripture #prayer #verseoftheday #christianity #pray #christ #church #hope #holyspirit #bibleverses #gospel #jesuslovesyou #amen #biblejournaling #blessed #grace #truth #believe