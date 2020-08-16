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Former AIDS scientist Judy Mikovits PhD exposes Dr Fauci, Dr Birx, HIV & cancer
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27 views • August 16, 2020
America's Voice News, April 30, 2020
Judy A. Mikovits, PhD has a sitdown with Christina Aguayo on America’s Daily Report and opens up about Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx & the decades of medical corruption she asserts killed millions of people.
Author of the book Plague Of Corruption
https://amzn.to/2SIdTF7
https://www.americasvoice.news/
Judy A. Mikovits, PhD has a sitdown with Christina Aguayo on America’s Daily Report and opens up about Dr. Fauci, Dr. Birx & the decades of medical corruption she asserts killed millions of people.
Author of the book Plague Of Corruption
https://amzn.to/2SIdTF7
https://www.americasvoice.news/
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