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DETAILS: Trump to launch platform to talk to his followers, plus Caitlyn Jenner, 'OREO' backlash
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90 views • May 05, 2021
DEVELOPING: in wake of the announcement from the office of the former president, political commentator Dave Rubin of @The Rubin Report reacts to what this new 'platform' of communication will mean for followers and fans of Donald Trump. - via The Chris Salcedo Show, weekdays at 5PM ET on Newsmax TV
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