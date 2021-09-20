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Media outnumbers protesters at 'Justice for J6' rally | REACTION | The Count
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140 views • September 20, 2021
Former Trump lawyer and Newsmax contributor Jenna Ellis and former Trump advisor Bruce LeVell react to the media hype and lack of turnout for the 'Justice for J6' rally in Washington DC - Via Newsmax's 'The Count.'
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