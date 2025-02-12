BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
UKR Forces Target IAEA Convoy Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, Attempt to Kill Observers - windshield view, part 2
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
2 months ago

From inside vehicle, windshield view.

Ukrainian Forces Target IAEA (The International Atomic Energy Agency is an intergovernmental organization) Convoy Near Zaporozhye Nuclear Plant, Attempt to Kill Observers.

Today, four IAEA inspectors were scheduled to arrive at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant for their routine rotation. As the convoy made its way to the meeting point, Ukrainian forces violated the ceasefire, launching mortar attacks on the convoy. Despite the attack, the inspectors continued their journey, only to come under mortar and artillery fire once again.

This Video part 2: The convoy was also targeted by FPV drones while heading towards checkpoint No. 2. Over the course of the rotation, the convoy faced two mortar strikes, five artillery attacks, and four drone strikes, prompting the observers to cancel the rotation.

Adding: 

Trump spoke with Putin today. Trump said he plans to speak frequently with Putin by phone, and another meeting could follow the first in Saudi Arabia

